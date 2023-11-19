Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ LMU Lions

Current Records: SF Austin 2-1, LMU 2-1

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

What to Know

LMU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 1:30 p.m. ET at John Gray Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, a fact LMU proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Tigers 88-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LMU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Justice Hill, who scored 23 points along with 8 assists. Dominick Harris was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks humbled the Demons with a 96-70 smackdown.

The Lions now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Lumberjacks, they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, LMU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: LMU has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 51.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've nailed 54.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SF Austin is a slight 1.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

