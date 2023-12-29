Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-4, LMU 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The LMU Lions will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Tarleton State Texans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact LMU found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 76-67 to the Rams. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LMU in their matchups with Colo. State: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Will Johnston, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 3 assists. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Tarleton State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 65-46 walloping at the hands of the Volunteers last Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tarleton State has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Tarleton State got a solid performance out of KiAndre Gaddy, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gaddy has scored all season. Less helpful for Tarleton State was Lue Williams' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Lions' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6. As for the Texans, their loss dropped their record down to 8-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tarleton State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

LMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lions slightly, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

