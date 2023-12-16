Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ LMU Lions

Current Records: UCSB 5-3, LMU 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos will take on the LMU Lions in a holiday battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UCSB scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Flames, posting a 126-76 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory UCSB has managed all season.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Lions sidestepped the Rebels for a 78-75 victory.

LMU can attribute much of their success to Dominick Harris, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds, and Alex Merkviladze, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds.

The Gauchos pushed their record up to 5-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.8 points per game. As for the Lions, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UCSB and LMU are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCSB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. However, it's not like LMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCSB came up short against LMU in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, falling 81-76. Can UCSB avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LMU and UCSB both have 1 win in their last 2 games.