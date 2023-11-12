Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Yale 1-1, LMU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the LMU Lions at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Yale might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 86-71 margin.

John Poulakidas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, LMU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Tuesday. They blew past the Warriors, posting a 109-68 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as LMU did.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their season record to 1-0 while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.