Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-9; Long Beach State 7-9

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Mustangs and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Walter Pyramid.

Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Meanwhile, the game between the Beach and the UC Irvine Anteaters on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Long Beach State falling 87-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Beach are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Long Beach State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.