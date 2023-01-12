Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Long Beach State
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-9; Long Beach State 7-9
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Mustangs and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Walter Pyramid.
Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.
Meanwhile, the game between the Beach and the UC Irvine Anteaters on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Long Beach State falling 87-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
Odds
The Beach are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Long Beach State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Long Beach State 78 vs. Cal Poly 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Long Beach State 74 vs. Cal Poly 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - Long Beach State 64 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Mar 05, 2020 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Feb 05, 2020 - Cal Poly 92 vs. Long Beach State 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Long Beach State 94 vs. Cal Poly 85
- Feb 09, 2019 - Long Beach State 76 vs. Cal Poly 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Jan 25, 2018 - Long Beach State 87 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cal Poly 78 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Long Beach State 98 vs. Cal Poly 92
- Feb 11, 2016 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Cal Poly 96 vs. Long Beach State 92