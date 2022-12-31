Who's Playing
California Riverside @ Long Beach State
Current Records: California Riverside 8-5; Long Beach State 6-7
What to Know
The California Riverside Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. California Riverside and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Highlanders have some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
On Thursday, California Riverside wrapped up 2022 with a 71-59 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Long Beach State as they fell 85-83 to the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday. Long Beach State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
California Riverside's victory lifted them to 8-5 while Long Beach State's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if California Riverside can repeat their recent success or if the Beach bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Beach are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Long Beach State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Long Beach State 73 vs. California Riverside 72
- Jan 27, 2022 - Long Beach State 68 vs. California Riverside 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - Long Beach State 65 vs. California Riverside 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - California Riverside 77 vs. Long Beach State 69
- Mar 06, 2019 - Long Beach State 70 vs. California Riverside 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Long Beach State 71 vs. California Riverside 67
- Mar 03, 2018 - Long Beach State 77 vs. California Riverside 59
- Jan 13, 2018 - Long Beach State 75 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 09, 2017 - Long Beach State 78 vs. California Riverside 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - Long Beach State 70 vs. California Riverside 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Long Beach State 82 vs. California Riverside 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Long Beach State 66 vs. California Riverside 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - California Riverside 74 vs. Long Beach State 72