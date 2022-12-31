Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Long Beach State

Current Records: California Riverside 8-5; Long Beach State 6-7

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. California Riverside and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Highlanders have some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

On Thursday, California Riverside wrapped up 2022 with a 71-59 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Long Beach State as they fell 85-83 to the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday. Long Beach State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

California Riverside's victory lifted them to 8-5 while Long Beach State's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if California Riverside can repeat their recent success or if the Beach bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Beach are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Long Beach State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.