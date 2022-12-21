Who's Playing

Idaho @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Idaho 6-6; Long Beach State 5-6

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach will play host again and welcome the Idaho Vandals to The Walter Pyramid, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. Long Beach State earned a 95-89 win in their most recent contest against Idaho in November of last year.

The Beach took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 97-52 victory over the Life Pacific Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Vandals narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Northridge Matadors 76-73.

Long Beach State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Long Beach State, who are 4-5 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Long Beach State to 5-6 and Idaho to 6-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Beach and Idaho clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.80

Odds

The Beach are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Long Beach State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.