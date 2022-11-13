Who's Playing

Montana State @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Montana State 0-1; Long Beach State 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Long Beach State Beach are heading back home. They will square off against the Montana State Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Walter Pyramid.

Long Beach State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 93-69 punch to the gut against the UCLA Bruins on Friday. The Beach were surely aware of their 19.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding Long Beach State back was the mediocre play of Joel Murray, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Montana State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 60-54 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.