Who's Playing

Northridge @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Northridge 7-22; Long Beach State 15-14

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors haven't won a game against the Long Beach State Beach since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Northridge and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET at The Walter Pyramid. The Matadors should still be riding high after a victory, while Long Beach State will be looking to right the ship.

Northridge beat the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 75-68 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-73 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Northridge's win brought them up to 7-22 while the Beach's loss pulled them down to 15-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Matadors are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. Long Beach State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Northridge.