Who's Playing

Oakland @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Oakland 2-3; Long Beach State 2-2

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will square off against the Long Beach State Beach at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Oakland sidestepped the Eastern Michigan Eagles for a 92-90 victory.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State made easy work of the Saint Katherine College Firebirds on Saturday and carried off an 84-55 win.

The Golden Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take Oakland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The wins brought Oakland up to 2-3 and Long Beach State to 2-2. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beach are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.