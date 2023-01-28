Who's Playing
UC Davis @ Long Beach State
Current Records: UC Davis 13-8; Long Beach State 11-10
What to Know
The Long Beach State Beach will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Long Beach State and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Beach won both of their matches against UC Davis last season (70-63 and 68-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Long Beach State strolled past the Cal Poly Mustangs with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 70-52.
Meanwhile, UC Davis made easy work of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday and carried off a 79-58 victory.
Long Beach State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Beach to 11-10 and the Aggies to 13-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Long Beach State and UC Davis clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Beach are a 3.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Davis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Long Beach State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Long Beach State 68 vs. UC Davis 65
- Jan 29, 2022 - Long Beach State 70 vs. UC Davis 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - UC Davis 78 vs. Long Beach State 76
- Feb 12, 2021 - UC Davis 68 vs. Long Beach State 66
- Feb 29, 2020 - UC Davis 77 vs. Long Beach State 76
- Jan 16, 2020 - UC Davis 85 vs. Long Beach State 82
- Feb 16, 2019 - UC Davis 77 vs. Long Beach State 73
- Jan 12, 2019 - Long Beach State 82 vs. UC Davis 77
- Feb 03, 2018 - UC Davis 105 vs. Long Beach State 104
- Jan 17, 2018 - UC Davis 84 vs. Long Beach State 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UC Davis 75 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Feb 16, 2017 - Long Beach State 78 vs. UC Davis 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Long Beach State 57 vs. UC Davis 48
- Jan 09, 2016 - Long Beach State 59 vs. UC Davis 47