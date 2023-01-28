Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Long Beach State

Current Records: UC Davis 13-8; Long Beach State 11-10

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Long Beach State and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Beach won both of their matches against UC Davis last season (70-63 and 68-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Long Beach State strolled past the Cal Poly Mustangs with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 70-52.

Meanwhile, UC Davis made easy work of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday and carried off a 79-58 victory.

Long Beach State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Beach to 11-10 and the Aggies to 13-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Long Beach State and UC Davis clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Beach are a 3.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UC Davis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Long Beach State.