Who's Playing
UC Davis @ Long Beach State
Current Records: UC Davis 13-8; Long Beach State 11-10
What to Know
The Long Beach State Beach will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Long Beach State and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Beach won both of their matches against UC Davis last season (70-63 and 68-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Long Beach State didn't have too much trouble with the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road on Thursday as they won 70-52.
Meanwhile, UC Davis took their contest against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday by a conclusive 79-58 score.
Their wins bumped Long Beach State to 11-10 and the Aggies to 13-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Long Beach State and UC Davis clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UC Davis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Long Beach State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Long Beach State 68 vs. UC Davis 65
- Jan 29, 2022 - Long Beach State 70 vs. UC Davis 63
- Feb 13, 2021 - UC Davis 78 vs. Long Beach State 76
- Feb 12, 2021 - UC Davis 68 vs. Long Beach State 66
- Feb 29, 2020 - UC Davis 77 vs. Long Beach State 76
- Jan 16, 2020 - UC Davis 85 vs. Long Beach State 82
- Feb 16, 2019 - UC Davis 77 vs. Long Beach State 73
- Jan 12, 2019 - Long Beach State 82 vs. UC Davis 77
- Feb 03, 2018 - UC Davis 105 vs. Long Beach State 104
- Jan 17, 2018 - UC Davis 84 vs. Long Beach State 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UC Davis 75 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Feb 16, 2017 - Long Beach State 78 vs. UC Davis 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Long Beach State 57 vs. UC Davis 48
- Jan 09, 2016 - Long Beach State 59 vs. UC Davis 47