Who's Playing

UC Davis @ Long Beach State

Current Records: UC Davis 13-8; Long Beach State 11-10

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Long Beach State and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Beach won both of their matches against UC Davis last season (70-63 and 68-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Long Beach State didn't have too much trouble with the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road on Thursday as they won 70-52.

Meanwhile, UC Davis took their contest against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday by a conclusive 79-58 score.

Their wins bumped Long Beach State to 11-10 and the Aggies to 13-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Long Beach State and UC Davis clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Long Beach State.