Apprentice Builders @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Apprentice 0-1, Longwood 6-1

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Apprentice Builders at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Joan Perry Brock Center. Longwood might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Sunday.

Longwood has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Wildcats as the Lancers made off with a 69-48 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.8% better than the opposition, as Longwood's was.

Meanwhile, Apprentice had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 90-56 loss at the hands of the Spartans on November 9th.

The Lancers pushed their record up to 6-1 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Builders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Apprentice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 24 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.