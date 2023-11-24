Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Delaware State 1-4, Longwood 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Delaware State is 0-3 against Longwood since November of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Delaware State Hornets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Longwood Lancers at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Joan Perry Brock Center. Delaware State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The point spread may have favored Delaware State last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-72 to the Highlanders.

Even though they lost, Delaware State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N.J. Tech only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Longwood waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 73-66 victory over the Eagles.

The last time the Hornets won on the road was back two weeks ago. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Lancers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

While only Delaware State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Delaware State.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Longwood is a big 14.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lancers, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Longwood has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 5 years.