NC Central Eagles @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: NC Central 4-8, Longwood 9-2

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the NC Central Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, everything came up roses for Longwood against Mary Baldwin as the team secured a 97-40 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-16.

Longwood was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 16.

Meanwhile, NC Central suffered their biggest loss since November 6, 2023 on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against West Virginia, falling 79-45. The match marked the Eagles' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite the defeat, NC Central had strong showings from Isaac Parson, who had 16 points, and Jaqai Murray, who posted eight points along with six rebounds and two steals. Parson had some trouble finding his footing against William & Mary back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Longwood's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for NC Central, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Longwood has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for NC Central, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5. Given Longwood's sizable advantage in that area, NC Central will need to find a way to close that gap.

Longwood came up short against NC Central in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 79-70. Will Longwood have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Longwood and NC Central both have 1 win in their last 2 games.