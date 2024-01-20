Who's Playing
Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Longwood Lancers
Current Records: Presbyterian 9-11, Longwood 13-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Longwood is heading back home. The Longwood Lancers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The point spread may have favored Longwood on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 73-71.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 86-83. Presbyterian has not had much luck with High Point recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
The Lancers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 13-7. As for the Blue Hose, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Everything went Longwood's way against Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Longwood made off with a 66-46 win. Does Longwood have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Longwood and Presbyterian both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Longwood 66 vs. Presbyterian 46
- Jan 21, 2023 - Longwood 58 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Presbyterian 66 vs. Longwood 54
- Jan 29, 2021 - Longwood 49 vs. Presbyterian 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - Longwood 58 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 16, 2020 - Presbyterian 74 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Presbyterian 71 vs. Longwood 64
- Feb 01, 2018 - Presbyterian 67 vs. Longwood 62
- Jan 03, 2018 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Longwood 65