Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Presbyterian 9-11, Longwood 13-7

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

After two games on the road, Longwood is heading back home. The Longwood Lancers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The point spread may have favored Longwood on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 73-71.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 86-83. Presbyterian has not had much luck with High Point recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Lancers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 13-7. As for the Blue Hose, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Longwood's way against Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Longwood made off with a 66-46 win. Does Longwood have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Longwood and Presbyterian both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.