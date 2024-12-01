Who's Playing

Regent Royals @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Regent 0-0, Longwood 6-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

What to Know

The Regent Royals will start their season against the Longwood Lancers. Tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Joan Perry Brock Center.

Longwood is headed into Sunday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 80-64 to Kansas State.

Longwood's loss dropped their record down to 6-2. As for Regent, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.