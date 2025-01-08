Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 10-5, Longwood 12-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNC-Ash. and Longwood are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Joan Perry Brock Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, UNC-Ash. didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against High Point, but they still walked away with a 103-99 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

UNC-Ash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as High Point only posted ten.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Longwood, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Thursday. They came out on top against Charleston Southern by a score of 83-78 on Saturday.

UNC-Ash.'s win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5. As for Longwood, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UNC-Ash. has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Longwood, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given UNC-Ash.'s sizable advantage in that area, Longwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNC-Ash. was pulverized by Longwood 85-59 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Can UNC-Ash. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood and UNC-Ash. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.