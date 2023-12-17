Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: VMI 2-9, Longwood 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

VMI has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Longwood Lancers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Joan Perry Brock Center. VMI is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Longwood will skip in buoyed by 11 consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Keydets lost to the Highlanders on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin.

Even though they lost, VMI were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact Longwood proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 80-67.

The Keydets' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-9. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.1 points per game. As for the Lancers, their victory bumped their record up to 11-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI took a serious blow against Longwood in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 90-58. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point VMI was down 46-27.

Odds

Longwood is a big 17.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood and VMI both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.