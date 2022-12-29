Who's Playing
High Point @ Longwood
Current Records: High Point 8-4; Longwood 8-5
What to Know
The High Point Panthers haven't won a matchup against the Longwood Lancers since Feb. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. High Point and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. The Lancers should still be riding high after a big victory, while High Point will be looking to get back in the win column.
The contest between High Point and the East Carolina Pirates last week was not particularly close, with High Point falling 60-49. One thing holding the Panthers back was the mediocre play of guard Jaden House, who did not have his best game: he finished with 17 points on 7-for-20 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Longwood was a heavy favorite Tuesday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past the South Carolina State Bulldogs 104-77 last Tuesday.
High Point is now 8-4 while Longwood sits at 8-5. Longwood is 4-3 after wins this season, and High Point is 1-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Longwood have won ten out of their last 16 games against High Point.
