Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Longwood

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-20; Longwood 16-9

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Willett Hall. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Lancers won 58-56, we could be in for a big score.

Longwood took their contest against the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday by a conclusive 74-50 score.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian came up short against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 56-48.

Longwood is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Presbyterian have struggled against the spread on the road.

Longwood's win lifted them to 16-9 while Presbyterian's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-20. We'll see if Longwood can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Hose bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Presbyterian have won eight out of their last 13 games against Longwood.