Who's Playing
Radford @ Longwood
Current Records: Radford 17-11; Longwood 18-10
What to Know
The Longwood Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lancers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. Longwood has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Longwood was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-67 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 63-54.
Longwood is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Radford has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a 4-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Radford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Longwood 59
- Feb 23, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Radford 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Longwood 83 vs. Radford 75
- Dec 15, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Longwood 53
- Dec 14, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 30, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. Longwood 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Radford 59 vs. Longwood 53
- Feb 24, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 47
- Jan 18, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 63
- Feb 18, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Longwood 72
- Jan 19, 2017 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 60
- Feb 27, 2016 - Longwood 92 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 27, 2016 - Radford 90 vs. Longwood 81