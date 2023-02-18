Who's Playing

Radford @ Longwood

Current Records: Radford 17-11; Longwood 18-10

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lancers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. Longwood has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Longwood was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-67 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 63-54.

Longwood is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Radford has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a 4-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Radford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.