Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ Longwood
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 8-8; Longwood 12-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be on the road. The Spartans and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. South Carolina Upstate lost both of their matches to Longwood last season on scores of 72-85 and 70-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
South Carolina Upstate entered their contest against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. South Carolina Upstate lost to Campbell at home by a decisive 78-63 margin.
Meanwhile, the Lancers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 54-46.
The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on South Carolina Upstate's opponents whenever they hit the road.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Longwood and South Carolina Upstate both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
- Feb 10, 2022 - Longwood 85 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
- Jan 05, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 04, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 71 vs. Longwood 69
- Feb 20, 2020 - Longwood 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 73 vs. Longwood 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Longwood 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Carolina Upstate 80 vs. Longwood 63