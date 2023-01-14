Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Longwood

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 8-8; Longwood 12-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be on the road. The Spartans and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. South Carolina Upstate lost both of their matches to Longwood last season on scores of 72-85 and 70-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

South Carolina Upstate entered their contest against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. South Carolina Upstate lost to Campbell at home by a decisive 78-63 margin.

Meanwhile, the Lancers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 54-46.

The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on South Carolina Upstate's opponents whenever they hit the road.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Longwood and South Carolina Upstate both have four wins in their last eight games.