Who's Playing

App. State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: App. State 13-12; Louisiana-Monroe 11-14

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-57 to the James Madison Dukes.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars this past Saturday, falling 72-64.

The losses put Appalachian State at 13-12 and Louisiana-Monroe at 11-14. Appalachian State is 6-5 after losses this season, the Warhawks 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won five out of their last nine games against App. State.