Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 10-12; Louisiana-Monroe 10-13
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Warhawks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Louisiana-Monroe received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 58-45 to the James Madison Dukes.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 60-59 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Louisiana-Monroe suffered a grim 94-64 defeat to Coastal Carolina when the two teams previously met in December of 2021. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Dec 30, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 94 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Jan 06, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 93 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Mar 14, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 80 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Mar 02, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 97 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 91
- Jan 31, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 92 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 81
- Jan 04, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 82 vs. Coastal Carolina 72
- Feb 27, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 77 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72