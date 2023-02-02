Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 10-12; Louisiana-Monroe 10-13

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Warhawks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Louisiana-Monroe received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 58-45 to the James Madison Dukes.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 60-59 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Louisiana-Monroe suffered a grim 94-64 defeat to Coastal Carolina when the two teams previously met in December of 2021. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Louisiana-Monroe.