Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Georgia State 8-6; Louisiana-Monroe 6-9

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a game against the Georgia State Panthers since Feb. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Warhawks proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana-Monroe wrapped up 2022 with an 84-72 win over Arkansas State.

Meanwhile, the South Alabama Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Georgia State proved too difficult a challenge. The Panthers bagged a 68-58 victory.

Louisiana-Monroe ended up a good deal behind Georgia State when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 82-70. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Series History

Georgia State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Louisiana-Monroe.