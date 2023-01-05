Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Georgia State 8-6; Louisiana-Monroe 6-9
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a game against the Georgia State Panthers since Feb. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Arkansas State Red Wolves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Warhawks proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana-Monroe wrapped up 2022 with an 84-72 win over Arkansas State.
Meanwhile, the South Alabama Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Georgia State proved too difficult a challenge. The Panthers bagged a 68-58 victory.
Louisiana-Monroe ended up a good deal behind Georgia State when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 82-70. Maybe Louisiana-Monroe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Georgia State 82 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - Georgia State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Georgia State 77 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - Georgia State 84 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 62
- Feb 06, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 82 vs. Georgia State 76
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgia State 74 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 73
- Feb 10, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 90 vs. Georgia State 82
- Feb 06, 2017 - Georgia State 69 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 55
- Jan 14, 2017 - Georgia State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 91 vs. Georgia State 78
- Jan 14, 2016 - Georgia State 65 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51