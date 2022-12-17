Who's Playing
Lamar @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Lamar 4-7; Louisiana-Monroe 3-8
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Lamar Cardinals at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
The Warhawks entered their contest against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Louisiana-Monroe ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-53 walloping at Sam Houston's hands.
Meanwhile, Lamar suffered a grim 91-65 defeat to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday. Lamar was surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Louisiana-Monroe is now 3-8 while the Cardinals sit at 4-7. The Warhawks are 2-5 after losses this year, Lamar 2-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe and Lamar both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 20, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 80 vs. Lamar 77
- Dec 09, 2020 - Lamar 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60