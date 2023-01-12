Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Louisiana 12-4; Louisiana-Monroe 7-10

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a matchup against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since Feb. 11 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Warhawks will play host again and welcome Louisiana to Fant-Ewing Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin Cajuns will be strutting in after a victory while Louisiana-Monroe will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisiana-Monroe was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-60 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, Louisiana beat the Georgia State Panthers 78-70 on Saturday.

Louisiana-Monroe is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, the Warhawks were in the race but had to settle for second with a 79-74 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana have won ten out of their last 14 games against Louisiana-Monroe.