Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Louisiana 12-4; Louisiana-Monroe 7-10
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a matchup against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since Feb. 11 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Warhawks will play host again and welcome Louisiana to Fant-Ewing Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin Cajuns will be strutting in after a victory while Louisiana-Monroe will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Louisiana-Monroe was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-60 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Meanwhile, Louisiana beat the Georgia State Panthers 78-70 on Saturday.
Louisiana-Monroe is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, the Warhawks were in the race but had to settle for second with a 79-74 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana have won ten out of their last 14 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Louisiana 78 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 77
- Feb 13, 2021 - Louisiana 88 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 11, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 72 vs. Louisiana 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Louisiana 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Louisiana 83 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 76
- Jan 19, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 99 vs. Louisiana 95
- Feb 03, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 59
- Jan 13, 2018 - Louisiana 82 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 48
- Feb 18, 2017 - Louisiana 85 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Louisiana 69 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
- Feb 02, 2016 - Louisiana 72 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Dec 03, 2015 - Louisiana-Monroe 81 vs. Louisiana 70