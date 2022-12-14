Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Sam Houston 7-2; Louisiana-Monroe 3-7

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Sam Houston and the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week was not a total blowout, but with the Bearkats falling 65-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Sam Houston was guard Qua Grant (15 points).

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe lost to the NW State Demons on the road by a decisive 91-73 margin.

Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Sam Houston is now 7-2 while the Warhawks sit at 3-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bearkats rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.9 on average. Less enviably, Louisiana-Monroe is 41st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Louisiana-Monroe.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.