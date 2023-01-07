Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Southern Miss 13-3; Louisiana-Monroe 7-9

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Louisiana-Monroe earned a 74-65 win in their most recent game against Southern Miss in December of 2021.

The Warhawks beat the Georgia State Panthers 66-58 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when they played on Thursday, losing 75-61.

Louisiana-Monroe's victory lifted them to 7-9 while Southern Miss' defeat dropped them down to 13-3. We'll see if Louisiana-Monroe can repeat their recent success or if Southern Miss bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss both have one win in their last two games.