Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Southern Miss 13-3; Louisiana-Monroe 7-9
What to Know
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Louisiana-Monroe earned a 74-65 win in their most recent game against Southern Miss in December of 2021.
The Warhawks beat the Georgia State Panthers 66-58 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when they played on Thursday, losing 75-61.
Louisiana-Monroe's victory lifted them to 7-9 while Southern Miss' defeat dropped them down to 13-3. We'll see if Louisiana-Monroe can repeat their recent success or if Southern Miss bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 74 vs. Southern Miss 65
- Dec 19, 2020 - Southern Miss 60 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 47