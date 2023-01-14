Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 10-8; Louisiana-Monroe 7-11

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December, where Louisiana-Monroe won 57-53, we could be in for a big score.

On Thursday, the Warhawks lost to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at home by a decisive 86-73 margin.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Texas State-San Marcos sidestepped the Arkansas State Red Wolves for a 61-58 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Texas State-San Marcos, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Texas State-San Marcos' win lifted them to 10-8 while Louisiana-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Texas State-San Marcos can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana-Monroe bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Louisiana-Monroe.