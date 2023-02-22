Who's Playing

Troy @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Troy 17-12; Louisiana-Monroe 11-18

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Louisiana-Monroe and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Warhawks took a serious blow against the South Alabama Jaguars this past Saturday, falling 81-45.

Meanwhile, Troy came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, falling 88-78.

Louisiana-Monroe is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Louisiana-Monroe against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Louisiana-Monroe found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-53 punch to the gut against the Trojans in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Warhawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Odds

The Trojans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last ten games against Troy.