Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Bowling Green 16-7, Louisiana 15-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bowling Green has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cajundome. Louisiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bowling Green, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Falcons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls, taking the game 87-73.

Meanwhile, Louisiana unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 78-69 to the Panthers. Louisiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Falcons' win bumped their record up to 16-7. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.