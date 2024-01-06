Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 4-9, Louisiana 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Cajundome. Louisiana is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Coastal Carolina in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Coastal Carolina's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 71-63.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-61 loss to the Dukes. It was the first time this season that Louisiana let down their fans at home.

Despite their loss, Louisiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kentrell Garnett, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Garnett has scored all season.

Louisiana struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Chanticleers' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-9. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Coastal Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Coastal Carolina barely slipped by Louisiana in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 77-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Coastal Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a big 10-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Coastal Carolina.