Who's Playing

Louisiana College Wildcats @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Louisiana College 0-0, Louisiana 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will host the Louisiana College Wildcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 15th at Cajundome.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisiana College were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Louisiana College finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Louisiana had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-7 record.

Louisiana College was pulverized by Louisiana 98-63 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can Louisiana College avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Louisiana College in the last 8 years.