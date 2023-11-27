Who's Playing
Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Current Records: Loyola (N.O.) 0-0, Louisiana 4-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
What to Know
The Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 27th at Cajundome.
Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola (N.O.) were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 24 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.5 per game.
Looking back to last season, Loyola (N.O.) finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Louisiana had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-7 record.
Loyola (N.O.) was pulverized by Louisiana 104-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Loyola (N.O.) avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Loyola (N.O.) in the last 8 years.
- Nov 29, 2022 - Louisiana 104 vs. Loyola (N.O.) 70
- Nov 05, 2019 - Louisiana 95 vs. Loyola (N.O.) 67
- Dec 05, 2018 - Louisiana 97 vs. Loyola (N.O.) 84
- Dec 06, 2017 - Louisiana 98 vs. Loyola (N.O.) 56
- Dec 07, 2016 - Louisiana 94 vs. Loyola (N.O.) 60
- Nov 25, 2015 - Louisiana 106 vs. Loyola (N.O.) 62