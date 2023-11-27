Who's Playing

Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Loyola (N.O.) 0-0, Louisiana 4-2

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

What to Know

The Loyola (N.O.) Wolfpack will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 27th at Cajundome.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola (N.O.) were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 24 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Loyola (N.O.) finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Louisiana had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-7 record.

Loyola (N.O.) was pulverized by Louisiana 104-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Loyola (N.O.) avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Loyola (N.O.) in the last 8 years.