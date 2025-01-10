Halftime Report

Old Dominion is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Old Dominion leads 32-30 over Louisiana.

Old Dominion came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Old Dominion 6-9, Louisiana 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Monarchs, who come in off a win.

Old Dominion will head into Saturday's match on the come-up: they were handed a 19-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Southern Miss on Saturday. Old Dominion skirted past Southern Miss 74-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Louisiana suffered a bruising 94-70 defeat at the hands of Georgia State on Saturday. The Ragin Cajuns were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-32.

Old Dominion is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-9 record this season. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to 4-11.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Old Dominion has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.2. Given Old Dominion's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Old Dominion is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Louisiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Ragin Cajuns slightly, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana and Old Dominion both have 1 win in their last 2 games.