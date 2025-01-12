Halftime Report

UL Monroe is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against Louisiana.

UL Monroe entered the matchup with six straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it seven. Can they turn things around, or will Louisiana hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-13, Louisiana 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajundome. The Warhawks are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, UL Monroe ended up a good deal behind Southern Miss and lost 84-67.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Old Dominion. The Ragin Cajuns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UL Monroe has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UL Monroe has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

UL Monroe beat Louisiana 66-59 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for UL Monroe since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.