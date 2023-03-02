Who's Playing

Florida International @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Florida International 13-16; Louisiana Tech 13-16

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida International and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Panthers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 95-91 to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners. Florida International's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Petar Krivokapic, who had 17 points along with five rebounds, and guard Jayden Brewer, who had 15 points. Krivokapic had some trouble finding his footing against the Texas-El Paso Miners last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech lost to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on the road by a decisive 63-49 margin. One thing holding Louisiana Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Kaleb Stewart, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Florida International is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 13-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Florida International, the Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 33rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana Tech's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida International have won five out of their last nine games against Louisiana Tech.