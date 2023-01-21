Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 12-7; Louisiana Tech 11-8

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Middle Tenn. and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Blue Raiders will be seeking to avenge the 80-73 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 23 of 2020.

The Charlotte 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. Middle Tenn. narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Charlotte 62-58. The top scorers for Middle Tenn. were guard Camryn Weston (14 points) and forward Tyler Millin (12 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Louisiana Tech and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bulldogs wrapped it up with an 85-74 victory at home. Five players on Louisiana Tech scored in the double digits: guard Cobe Williams (20), forward Isaiah Crawford (13), guard Jordan Crawford (11), forward Kenny Hunter (10), and forward Dravon Mangum (10).

Middle Tenn. is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Middle Tenn. to 12-7 and Louisiana Tech to 11-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Blue Raiders and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Louisiana Tech and Middle Tenn. both have three wins in their last six games.