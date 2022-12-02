Who's Playing

Southern @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Southern 3-4; Louisiana Tech 5-2

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will take on the Southern Jaguars at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Thomas Assembly Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Louisiana Tech laid on the UT Southern FireHawks.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Southern at home against the Champion Christian Tigers on Monday as the team secured a 112-52 win.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 5-2 and Southern to 3-4. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.