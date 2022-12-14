Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 5-4; Louisiana Tech 6-3

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thomas Assembly Center. If the contest is anything like Louisiana Tech's 96-93 win from their previous meeting in December of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 92-65 punch to the gut against the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday. A silver lining for Louisiana Tech was the play of forward David Green, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Paul Quinn Tigers at home 103-40.

Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech is now 6-3 while the Lumberjacks sit at 5-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Louisiana Tech, Stephen F. Austin enters the game with 22 takeaways on average, which is the best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Stephen F. Austin the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin both have one win in their last two games.