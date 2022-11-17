Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Louisiana
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-1; Louisiana 3-0
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (3-3-1), but not for long. The Bulldogs are on the road again Thursday and play against Louisiana at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Cajundome. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Louisiana Tech came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, falling 64-55. Cobe Williams (16 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.
Meanwhile, Louisiana narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 81-77.
Louisiana's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Louisiana Tech's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Louisiana can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana and Louisiana Tech both have three wins in their last seven games.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 78 vs. Louisiana 69
- Dec 12, 2020 - Louisiana 61 vs. Louisiana Tech 56
- Dec 14, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 77 vs. Louisiana 59
- Dec 15, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 83 vs. Louisiana 62
- Dec 12, 2017 - Louisiana 75 vs. Louisiana Tech 71
- Dec 10, 2016 - Louisiana 91 vs. Louisiana Tech 83
- Dec 12, 2015 - Louisiana 0 vs. Louisiana Tech 0