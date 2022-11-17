Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Louisiana

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-1; Louisiana 3-0

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (3-3-1), but not for long. The Bulldogs are on the road again Thursday and play against Louisiana at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Cajundome. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Louisiana Tech came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, falling 64-55. Cobe Williams (16 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, Louisiana narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 81-77.

Louisiana's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Louisiana Tech's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Louisiana can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana and Louisiana Tech both have three wins in their last seven games.