Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Louisiana

Current Records: South Alabama 16-14; Louisiana 22-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Cajundome. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

South Alabama was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Wednesday, winning 76-67.

Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Arkansas State Red Wolves with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 85-74.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

It was close but no cigar for South Alabama as they fell 79-76 to Louisiana in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can South Alabama avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.00

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against South Alabama.