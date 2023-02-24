Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Louisiana
Current Records: South Alabama 16-14; Louisiana 22-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Cajundome. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
South Alabama was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Wednesday, winning 76-67.
Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Arkansas State Red Wolves with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 85-74.
The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
It was close but no cigar for South Alabama as they fell 79-76 to Louisiana in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can South Alabama avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Ragin Cajuns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against South Alabama.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Louisiana 79 vs. South Alabama 76
- Jan 20, 2022 - South Alabama 77 vs. Louisiana 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Louisiana 79 vs. South Alabama 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. Louisiana 75
- Jan 02, 2020 - South Alabama 60 vs. Louisiana 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - South Alabama 70 vs. Louisiana 69
- Jan 24, 2019 - Louisiana 88 vs. South Alabama 84
- Feb 24, 2018 - Louisiana 88 vs. South Alabama 71
- Jan 25, 2018 - Louisiana 76 vs. South Alabama 57
- Feb 13, 2017 - Louisiana 87 vs. South Alabama 61
- Mar 11, 2016 - Louisiana 90 vs. South Alabama 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - South Alabama 83 vs. Louisiana 70
- Jan 21, 2016 - Louisiana 92 vs. South Alabama 82