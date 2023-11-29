Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-5, Louisville 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will be playing in front of their home fans against the Bellarmine Knights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville will be strutting in after a victory while Bellarmine will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even though N. Mex. State scored an imposing 84 points on Sunday, Louisville still came out on top. The Cardinals walked away with a 90-84 victory over the Aggies. With that victory, Louisville brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Louisville to victory, but perhaps none more so than Skyy Clark, who scored 29 points. Another player making a difference was Tre White, who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 62-58 to the Mountaineers.

Bellarmine's defeat came about despite a quality game from Peter Suder, who scored 19 points.

The victory got the Cardinals back to even at 3-3. As for the Knights, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Louisville and Bellarmine were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2022, but Louisville came up empty-handed after a 67-66 defeat. Can Louisville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.