Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-5, Louisville 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will be playing at home against the Bellarmine Knights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Bellarmine took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Louisville, who comes in off a win.

Even though N. Mex. State scored an imposing 84 points on Sunday, Louisville still came out on top. The Cardinals took their contest against the Aggies 90-84. With that victory, Louisville brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

Louisville's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Skyy Clark, who scored 29 points. Tre White was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 62-58 to the Mountaineers.

Despite the defeat, Bellarmine got a solid performance out of Peter Suder, who scored 19 points.

The win got the Cardinals back to even at 3-3. As for the Knights, they bumped their record down to 2-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Looking ahead, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Louisville is a 5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.