Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Chattanooga 1-0, Louisville 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will be playing at home against the Chattanooga Mocs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Louisville took care of business in their home opener on Monday (barely). They escaped with a win against the Retrievers by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93.

Louisville can attribute much of their success to Mike James, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds. Ty-Laur Johnson was another key contributor, earning 12 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Chattanooga proved on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Scots 89-44 at home. With Chattanooga ahead 42-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Cardinals and the Mocs both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

As for their next game, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

While Louisville might be expected to win, their sub-par 1-3 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $707.05. On the other hand, Chattanooga was 4-10 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Louisville is a 4.5-point favorite against Chattanooga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.