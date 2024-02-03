Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Florida State 12-8, Louisville 6-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida State is 8-2 against the Cardinals since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Seminoles couldn't handle the Tar Heels and fell 75-68. Florida State has struggled against the Tar Heels recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 70-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Louisville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tre White, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points White has scored all season. Less helpful for Louisville was Curtis Williams' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Louisville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Seminoles' loss dropped their record down to 12-8. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season.

Florida State skirted past the Cardinals 81-78 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Florida State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cardinals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.