Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Kentucky 8-2, Louisville 5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Louisville Cardinals at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at KFC Yum! Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kentucky and N. Carolina didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Wildcats secured a 87-83 W over the Tar Heels. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 6 on the offensive boards, as Kentucky did.

Kentucky got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was D.J. Wagner out in front who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Louisville finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They were the clear victor by a 85-63 margin over the Waves. The oddsmakers were on Louisville's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Louisville can attribute much of their success to Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Mike James was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Louisville, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Kentucky's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Kentucky's way against Louisville when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as Kentucky made off with a 86-63 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Louisville.