Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: N. Mex. State 3-4, Louisville 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Louisville Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at KFC Yum! Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Mex. State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 81-54 defeat at the hands of the Salukis. The over/under was set at 135 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Femi Odukale, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Hoosiers on Monday and fell 74-66. Louisville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Aggies now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Cardinals, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Mex. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.